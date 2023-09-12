BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The festivities for Mexican Independence Day in Bakersfield are kicking off this Friday downtown.

The “El Grito De Dolores” celebration commemorates Mexico’s independence from Spain, which originally took place in 1810.

Friday’s event is expected to include folkloric dancing, mariachi bands and lots of tacos on hand. Celebrations begin at 8 p.m. in front of the Liberty Bell on Truxtun Avenue.

The Kern County Hispanic Chamber of Commerce organizes “El Grito” each year. KGET’s sister station, Telemundo Valle Central, will be emceeing this year’s event.