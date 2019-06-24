Eighty-five vehicles damaged or destroyed in CarMax fire

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — A brush fire spread to and set ablaze vehicles that began exploding at a CarMax lot in south Bakersfield, damaging or destroying a total of 85 vehicles, according to fire officials.

The fire, reported at 1:30 p.m., traveled from the right shoulder of southbound Highway 99 into the car lot on Colony Street, according to the Bakersfield Fire Department.

Between 45 to 50 firefighters responded to the fire, with multiple units dispatched to several fires reported along the 99, fire officials said. CarMax was evacuated as crews fought the blaze.

Kern County Fire brought a refrigerator truck and large fan to help with the heat.

Traffic slowed in the area, with motorists reporting smoke drifting into traffic lanes, the CHP said.

The CHP said a big rig dragging a chain may have sparked the blaze.