Eight local breweries to participate in Meet Your Brewers event next week

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Eight local breweries will be participating in Active 2030 Club’s Meet Your Brewer event next week.

The event will be held from 6-9 p.m. on Feb. 22 at Lengthwise Brewery, located at 7700 District Blvd. Meet Your Brewer offers guests a more intimate setting to meet and chat with the makers behind Bakersfield’s growing craft beer scene and serves as a pre-party to the Country Craft Beer Festival set for April 4 at Mill Creek Park.

The Active 2030 Club, which hosts both events, donates all proceeds to local children’s charities.

Breweries that will be present at the event are Great Change, Dionysus, Crusader, Temblor, Kern River Brewing, Westlane Brewing, and 2nd Phase.

The event will include a beer tasting, dinner and music provided by Freestyle Entertainment. Tickets start at $25 and available to purchase at countrycraft.eventbrite.com.