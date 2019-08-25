Eight burned in boat fuel incident at Buena Vista Lake

Around 9:30 Sunday morning, Kern County fire crews responded to a boat fire at Buena Vista Lake. The cause of the fire is still under investigation, but crews believe a family was fueling their boat when fuel around the boat flashed. The fire spread from the dock area to the lake’s store nearby. Eight people, including four children, were burned. County fire called in multiple resources within and outside the county.

Hall ambulance transported six patients and a KCFD helicopter transported two patients to local hospitals.

Crews are still on scene of the area but they do not believe there is any contamination to the lake. Additionally, there was no visible damage to the lake and fueling station. This is a developing story and will be updated as more information becomes available.