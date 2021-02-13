Efforts to recall Gov. Newsom continue at Bakersfield signature gathering event

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Those behind the effort to recall Govern Gavin Newsom say they have collected enough signatures to get a special election on the ballot, and activists in Bakersfield continued collecting more signatures Saturday to add to the tally.

A senior adviser to the recall effort confirmed on Friday they had gathered a little over 1.5 million signatures for a recall election.

On Saturday, organizers held a pop-up event in the parking lot of the Hobby Lobby off California Avenue. Supporters say Newsom has not done a good enough job during the pandemic.

The signatures will still need to be verified by the Secretary of State’s office. The group says they will continue gathering signatures until the mid-March deadline.

Newsom’s former gubernatorial rival John Cox and former San Diego mayor Kevin Faulconer have already said they would enter the race for governor if the recall goes to a vote.