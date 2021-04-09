Effort underway to save, relocate historic Lake Isabella barn

LAKE ISABELLA, Calif. (KGET) — An effort is now underway to save a historic barn in Lake Isabella.

The nearly 100-year-old barn, built by the Scovern/McNally family in 1927, was recently sold but the new owners are no longer interested in keeping it. Now, the Kernville Chamber of Commerce is stepping up to relocate it to the McNally Rodeo Arena in Kernville.

The Kern River Valley Historical Society is also assisting in the relocation effort.

“The Kernville Chamber of Commerce felt that it had some historical value, so we wanted to protect that,” said Chamber President Orion Sanders. ”We’re in the process of taking it down. We’re taking apart the whole barn, piece by piece, in order to put it back up piece by piece. We’re stacking them and we’re gonna store them.”

The Chamber is raising money to help pay for the barn’s relocation. To donate or for more information about the effort, visit gotokernville.com.