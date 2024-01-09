LAMONT, Calif. (KGET) — An effort to recall four of five school board members of the Lamont Elementary School District won’t make it to the ballot.

The Kern County Elections Department says it has finished counting voter signatures on a petition to recall board members Ernesto Garay, Evelyn Velasquez, Golberto Lopez Jr. and Pablo Trevino.

Proponents of the recall reportedly needed at least 1,150 signatures to recall a board member. In an email, the elections department would only say the signatures did not qualify, but did not disclose why.

This means there will be no recall election in the school district, which serves 2,800 students.

At past school board meetings, many parents accused the school board of a lack of leadership. Lamont Elementary School District Superintendent Lori Gonzalez said she is very pleased with the outcome, and said the district’s main focus is on its students.