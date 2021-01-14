Edwards Air Force Base program distributes STEM kits to Palmdale school

EDWARDS AIR FORCE BASE, Calif. (KGET) — A program involving Edwards Air Force Base distributed STEM kits Thursday to the Palmdale Aerospace Academy.

STARBASE Edwards, a joint program between the Department of Defense, the 412th Test Wing at Edwards Air Force Base and others, partnered with NASA and the Museum of Arts and History in Lancaster to create eight lessons, according to an Edwards news release. The Lockheed Martin Corporation donated the grant to purchase supplies for 1,500 STEM kits to children in Title 1 schools in Palmdale and Lancaster.

“We are truly appreciative to all of our donors that have made a positive impact on our program and mission to provide STEM exposure to our youths, said Amira Flores, STARBASE Edwards director.

The release said the kits are designed to expose children to STEM (Science, Technology, Engineering and Math) and possible careers in the field and within the Antelope Valley, known for its role in historic aviation firsts and technology breakthroughs.