Edwards Air Force Base breaking ground soon on new Joint Simulation Environment facility

EDWARDS AIR FORCE BASE, Calif. (KGET) — Edwards Air Force Base is breaking ground soon on its new Joint Simulation Environment facility.

Construction of the 72,000-square-foot, $34.4 million facility is expected to begin in March and be completed by August 2022, according to the base. The facility aims to replicate high-threat environments that can’t be realized strictly with open-air tests.

Edwards said the JSE will provide a state-of-the-art modeling and simulation environment to conduct developmental and operational tests as well as advanced training and tactics development.

The base said the facility will support eight High-Fidelity Dome Simulators, space to house additional dome simulators, test control rooms, support space for cyber and space test operations, data analysis and knowledge management.

The facility is projected to bring 50 jobs to the base in the fields of computer science, engineering, cyber security, electronic-engineering technologies and logistics, according to the base.

A groundbreaking ceremony is being held for the JSE at 10 a.m. on Thursday. A livestream of the ceremony will be able to be viewed on Edwards’ Facebook page.