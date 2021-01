(KGET) — Edwards Air Force Base this week began administering the COVID-19 vaccine to first responders and medical personnel on base.

Members of the 412th Medical Group vaccinated health care providers, health care support and emergency and safety personnel within the 412th Test Wing, the base said. All those eligible to receive the shots at Edwards can show up at the Airman Family Readiness Center after 10 a.m. and request the vaccine, which is subject to daily availability.