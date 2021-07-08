Edwards Air Force Base airman dies in traffic crash

NORTH EDWARDS, Calif. (KGET) — A U.S. Air Force Reserve airman died this week in a traffic crash near Panamint Valley, according to Edwards Air Force Base officials.

Major Aaron Frey, 42, of Evergreen, Colo. had been assigned to the 370th Flight Test Squadron at Edwards and also served as an F-16 test pilot instructor and an F-13 test pilot, according to a news release issued by the base. He served 16 years in the U.S. Marine Corps and one year in the Air Force Reserve.

Frey died in a crash about 7:15 p.m. Monday, the release said. The California Highway Patrol is investigating.

Frey is survived by his wife and two children.