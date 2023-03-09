Photo provided by the California Department of Alcoholic Beverage Control.

BAKERSFIELD, Calif (KGET) — An east Bakersfield liquor store had its liquor license indefinitely suspended after employees sold alcohol to a 19-year-old who was later involved in a deadly crash, according to state officials.

Two clerks at Edison Market & Deli sold Jose Catarino-Reyes, 19, alcoholic beverages three separate times in one night without checking his identification, according to the California Department of Alcoholic Beverage Control.

The department said Catarino-Reyes allegedly left the market’s parking lot at 12301 Edison Highway in a car and rear-ended another vehicle on Nov. 16, 2021. The crash resulted in the death of the other driver.

For over four hours the clerks allowed Catarino-Reyes to drink the beverages in the parking lot, according to the department.

Court documents showed Catarino-Reyes admitted fleeing the scene after the crash.

Catarino-Reyes allegedly left the scene of the crash with his 25-year-old brother who had been following him.