BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Students have a chance to immerse themselves in a four week farming experience hosted by Edible Schoolyard this month.

Edible Schoolyard is hosting a Fall Camp for 2nd and 6th graders starting on Sept. 27. The four week event aims to teach students fundamental culinary skills while harvesting produce from the garden, according to organizers.

The classes will run from 3:30 to 5:30 p.m. During class, students will also be taught the basics of gardening, planting seeds, germination and cultivation. Organizers say there will be ‘kitchen days’ and ‘garden days’. Click this link to check for availability and sign up.