BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Ever wanted to pickle cucumbers fresh from the garden or make your own strawberry jam? How about fulfilling that culinary fantasy of making fettucine from scratch while sipping a fine wine?

Edible Schoolyard has you covered with its first-ever Adult Summer Workshop series beginning July 19.

“We are constantly looking for new ways to expand access to the Edible Schoolyard, said program director Dylan Wilson in a news release. “We got the idea to do this series from our community. A lot of the people we meet long to be a part of the edible education process and to gain access to our unique learning experience.”

A pickling and canning workshop will be held from 5:30 to 730 p.m. on Tuesday, July 19, after which participants will take home one to three jars of pickled items.

The elements of jamming and preserving will be taught from 5:30 to 7:30 p.m. on Wednesday, July 20. Participants will leave with one to three jars.

Lastly, the pasta-making class will take place from 5:30 to 7:30 p.m. on Tuesday, July 26. It includes a wine selection curated by Campo Bar & Bottle and organizers recommend bringing a friend or significant other “for a fun-filled evening of food and wine.”

Cost is $30 per person for the pickling and jamming workshops, and $85 for the pasta-making and wine workshop.

