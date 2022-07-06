Architect’s renderings of the new ESYKC greenhouse. Image courtesy of Edible Schoolyard.

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Edible Schoolyard Kern County has received a $100,000 grant to build a new greenhouse at its southwest Bakersfield location.

The grant, from Bank of America, will be used to build a 1,000-square-foot greenhouse replacing the 160-square-foot one built in 2011.

“Upgrading our greenhouse has been one of our team’s major goals for some time,” Dylan Wilson, Edible Schoolyard’s program director, said in a news release. “We’re excited to have the support of Bank of America to partner with us as we increase our educational space and contribute to food security, health and wellness in Greater Bakersfield.”

The greenhouse will have a 250-gallon rainwater catchment system for irrigation use, and solar panels on the campus will help provide climate control, irrigation and lighting power, the release said.