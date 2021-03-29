Edible Schoolyard hosting spring break camp for Stiern Middle School students

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Edible Schoolyard Kern County is hosting a weeklong spring break camp for 13 Stiern Middle School students that will feature hands-on learning with gardening basics and cooking recipes with fresh produce from the garden.

Students will attend the camp from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. starting today through Friday, according to a Bakersfield City School District news release. Temperature checks will be conducted, social distancing will be followed and masks will be worn by students and staff, the release said.