Edible Schoolyard hosting spring break camp for Stiern Middle School students

Local News
Posted: / Updated:

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Edible Schoolyard Kern County is hosting a weeklong spring break camp for 13 Stiern Middle School students that will feature hands-on learning with gardening basics and cooking recipes with fresh produce from the garden.

Students will attend the camp from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. starting today through Friday, according to a Bakersfield City School District news release. Temperature checks will be conducted, social distancing will be followed and masks will be worn by students and staff, the release said.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Latest News

More Local News