BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Edible Schoolyard Kern County is hosting the 7th annual charity farmers market Saturday, July 16 with the Kern County Farm Bureau Young Farmers and Ranchers.

The event will take place from 8 a.m. to 12 p.m. at Norris Middle School, 6990 Calloway Drive in Bakersfield.

A portion of the proceeds from the farmers market will benefit Edible Schoolyard to help with new garden projects.

Any local farmers who would like to make a donation or get involved should reach out to Tim Collins by phone at 661-316-5404 or email kernyfr@kerncfb.com.