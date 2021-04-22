Eco-friendly tips to celebrate Earth Day year-round

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — April 22 is Earth Day, a day to celebrate the planet and bring attention to the environment. There are several ways to celebrate Earth Day around town.

Dr. Anna Jacobsen and Dr. Brandon Pratt, professors of biology at CSU Bakersfield, joined 17 News at Sunrise this morning to discuss the changing climate and share eco-friendly tips that can be followed year-round.

CSUB eco-friendly tips:

Reduce production of trash: Use refillable or reusable water bottles, bring your own reusable bags when shopping, recycle whenever possible

Improve air quality: Follow air quality rules, carpool or use low emission vehicles and travel options (bicycles, electric, public transit), buy local so items are not transported for long distances

Conserve energy: Turn off lights when not in a room, keep your thermostat set to a higher temperature during the summer, try to source energy from lower-carbon sources (solar, wind, hydroelectric)

Conserve water: Begin to transition yards away from lawns to water-wise landscaping, turn off the water when brushing your teeth, take shorter showers, etc.

Kern River volunteer cleanup

In honor of Earth Day, Bring Back the Kern and the Kern River Parkway Foundation are hosting a community volunteer cleanup to improve areas around the Kern River that have been affected by trash. The cleanup is happening on Saturday from 9 a.m. to noon at the San Miguel Commemorative Grove.