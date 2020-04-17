EBT card recipients can make food purchases online starting later this month, county says

Starting later this month, EBT card recipients will be able to make food purchases online.

Beginning April 28, the Kern County Department of Human Services said individuals and families who receive CalFresh benefits will be able to purchase groceries online using their EBT card at Amazon and Walmart.

CalFresh provides monthly food benefits that are accessible by using an EBT Debit Card.

For those in the CalWORKs program, the department said they may also be eligible to use cash benefits to make purchases online at Walmart.

California is actively working to expand the number of stores that accepts EBT online in the future, the department said.

Delivery is free for purchases with a minimum of $35. However, EBT transactions of less than $35 will have a delivery fee.

The department said it encourages individuals and families who have experienced a change in their circumstances to apply for CalFresh if they are in need of help.

Visit GetCalFresh.org or www.c4yourself.com to apply online or by calling the local office at (661) 631-6062. For more information regarding CalFresh and other services, visit kcdhs.org.