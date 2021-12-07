Eat fresh? Subway restaurant on East Brundage Lane closed after rodent droppings found

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — A Subway restaurant in southeast Bakersfield was shut Monday after health inspectors found rodent droppings in the kitchen and food prep area, according to Kern County Public Health.

The report says employees of the restaurant at 8346 E Brundage Lane failed to recognize health risks associated with rodent droppings and urine. Inspectors said there were droppings under the soda cabinet and on food contact surfaces.

The inspection also found “gross accumulation of debris” on floors.