A helicopter drops water on the Windy Fire burning in the Trail of 100 Giants grove of Sequoia National Forest, Calif., on Sunday, Sept. 19, 2021. (AP Photo/Noah Berger)

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Smoke from Tulare County fires is impacting Eastern Kern County and residents in areas including Lake Isabella, Mojave and Tehachapi are being advised to limit outdoor activities.

The Eastern Kern Air Pollution Control District says children, the elderly and those with pre-existing heart and lung problems should avoid outdoor activity whenever they smell or see smoke. The district recommends staying indoors in an air-conditioned building.