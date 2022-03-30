BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Dignity Health would like to Build a Better Bakersfield.

Each month they team up and highlight a local non profit doing amazing things in our community. In the Month of April Dignity Health is partnering with CityServe.

“CityServe with the help of Dignity Health and KGET are asking for our community to donate Easter Food Baskets now through April 14th to the KGET lobby,” said Cherese Grell, the director of strategic Partnerships and community engagement. “We will be distributing those to underprivileged families in our community.

Grell said CityServe would like to collect Easter Food Baskets to give CityServe families a nice meal on Easter. Grell said the baskets should include items in a traditional Easter dinner while including the staples for a home that are sometimes considered a luxury for those in need:

5 lb canned ham

Instant Potatoes

2 cans – green beans

2 cans- corn

2 cans – fruit

2 boxes of Mac N Cheese

Peanut butter and jelly

Bag of Rice

Bag of Beans

Box of Cereal

Collections for those items will occur at the KGET Studio’s starting Wednesday through April 14. You can also donate online.

CityServe provides the capacity, systems and resources churches need to reach their communities, meet needs, bring hope, and see the lost redeemed in Jesus on a local and global level, Grell said.

“Our collaborative network of faith-based non-profits, corporate, retail, farm and food supply partnerships are resourcing and empowering churches to make greater impact in the world across 10 specific areas of community engagement,” Grell said.