Easter events in Kern County

If you are looking to get out of the house in the spirit of Easter, here are some Easter events going on throughout Kern County this weekend.

Mary C's Easter Garden Eggstravaganza!:

Mary Christenson has her front yard decorated with bunnies, colorful eggs, and more in the spirit of Easter. She welcomes all to come by and take a photo in her Easter garden. Christenson's Easter garden display is up 7 days before Easter and comes down the Monday after Easter. Stop on by 10701 Haworth Lane, Seven Oaks to visit Mary C's Easter Garden Eggstravaganza!

Golden Egg Hunt:

If you like scavenger hunts this event might be for you. Valley Bible Fellowhship is holding its Golden Egg Hunt starting on Thursday, April 18 and lasts until Friday, April 19. Valley Bible Fellowship will be hiding 300 Golden Easter Eggs in the greater Bakersfield area for you to find. Clues will be posted their Facebook page to lead you to one of the Golden Eggs. If you find an egg, bring it and the note inside to reedem a prize at any of the Valley Bible Fellowship locations. Some of the prizes include gift cards, bicycles, Samsung tablets, and iPads! On Easter Sunday Valley Bible Fellowship will host special Easter Service at 8 a.m., 10 a.m., and noon.

Martin Luther King Jr. Easter Egg Hunt:

An Easter egg hunt will be hosted at Martin Luther King Jr. Park on King St. and California Avenue on April 20. The event will be form 10:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. There will be an Easter egg hunt, food, live music, games, face painting, and a giveaway.

McFarland Police Department Annual Easter Egg Hunt:

The McFarland Police Department is hosting an annual Easter egg hunt on April 20, at Browning Road Park on April 20th from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. There will free kid-friendly activities. All are welcome to this event.

Easter Egg Hunt Community Fair:

There will be a community Easter egg hunt at Bear Mountain Park at 10300 San Deigo St. in Lamont on April 20 from noon to 2 p.m. Kids ages 1 to 13 can participate in the egg hunt. There will be free food, music, games for kids, raffles, and informational booths at the event.

LifeHouse Easter Fest:

Head down to Barker Park in Wasco at the corner of Poso Drive and Poplar Avenue for LifeHouse's Easter Fest 2019. It is completely free. There will be free food, candy, chips, water, food sale, egg hunt, childish games, inflatables, contests, and music at the event.

Arvin Easter Egg Hunt Communtiy Fair:

Head down to the Arvin Pool at 685 South Hill on April 19, from 4 p.m. to 6 p.m. for an Easter egg hunt, free food, kid games, raffles and more. Kids from 1 to 13 years of age can participate in the egg hunts.