BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The eastbound lanes of Rosedale Highway have been closed after a two-axle car hauler rolled onto its side, according to the California Highway Patrol.

SR58(Rosedale Hwy) eastbound lanes east of Patton Way are currently blocked due to a non-injury crash. Please avoid the area or expect delays. #trafficalert pic.twitter.com/cMFetfg64h — CHP Bakersfield (@BakersfieldChp) October 14, 2020

The crash happened around 11:30 a.m. on Rosedale east of Patton Way, the CHP said. No injuries were reported.