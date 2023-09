OILDALE, Calif. (KGET) — Eastbound lanes of Decatur Street have been blocked following a fatal vehicle crash on Saturday morning, according to the California Highway Patrol Incident Page.

CHP said a vehicle crashed into a light pole near Yosemite Drive and Lincoln Avenue around 9:17 a.m.

According to CHP, a fatality is involved in this crash, although it is unsure who died.

Avoid the area, if possible.

This is a developing story.