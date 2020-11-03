UPDATE: Semi driver injured after rear-ending another big rig on Hwy. 58 at Hwy. 223

UPDATE (11:24 a.m.): The CHP said a semi driver rear-ended another semi truck, causing a small fuel spill as a result.

The driver who rear-ended the truck suffered minor injuries to his leg, according to the department. The area is expected to be cleared up soon.

UPDATE (9:30 a.m.): The California Highway Patrol is reporting that at driver involved in the accident has suffered minor injuries.

ARVIN, Calif. (KGET) — Eastbound Highway 58 is currently blocked at Highway 223 in Arvin due to a big rig on fire, according to Caltrans.

The department said crews are on the scene attempting to clear the roadway. Traffic is backed up on the 58 for about four miles. There is no estimation of when the highway will be cleared.

This article will be updated once more information is available.