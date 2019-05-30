East Hills Mall auction delayed for third time

The auction of the East Hills Mall was pushed back again Wednesday.

The auction was postponed to June 3 at the beneficiary’s request.

The 350,000 square foot property was scheduled to be auctioned off on Wednesday morning, but was postponed for the third time.

Documents show a notice of default was issued when developers stopped payments on a $7.5 million loan for a redevelopment project earlier this year.

The public auction is set for 10 a.m. on Monday on the steps of City Hall on Truxtun Avenue.