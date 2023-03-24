BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — East Bakersfield High School was placed on lockdown Friday morning after a report of a possible gun on campus that turned out to be an imitation firearm, according to Kern High School District officials.

There was no threat to staff or students and the lockdown was lifted, district spokeswoman Erin Briscoe-Clarke said in an email.

“The safety of our students and staff is our top priority, and all reports of this nature are fully investigated to ensure the safety of our campuses,” she said. “We continue to encourage students who see or know of suspicious behavior to report it to a staff member immediately.”