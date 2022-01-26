East Bakersfield Walmart evacuated due to fire, explosion of seatrain

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The Walmart in east Bakersfield was evacuated on Wednesday as fire crews worked to put out a fire that exploded a seatrain holding propane tanks, according to the Bakersfield Fire Department.

The fire started at around 2:54 p.m near the Walmart Supercenter located at 2601 Fashion Place, according to PulsePoint.

BFD Battalion Chief Brian Bowman confirmed to 17 News it was an outside fire with unknown origins.







Bowman said the fire got into one of the seatrains that was storing five-gallon propane tanks used for barbeques. One of the tanks exploded and shot into into the air, which caused a precautionary evacuation of the East Hills Walmart because crews did not know what was stored in the other C Trains, according to Bowman.

Officials from BFD said it was a two-engine response.

There were no injuries and BFD said the flames were extinguished by around 3:25 p.m.

–Editor’s note: This story has been edited.