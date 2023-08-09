BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — KGET is partnering with Bakersfield East Rotary Club to help students get the right start to the new school year, and the station’s partner stepped up on Wednesday.

John Wilson with the Rotary Club stopped by the station on Wednesday morning to drop off 200 new backpacks.

“We’ve been partnering with the Homeless Club for a number of years, donating backpacks through KGET,” Wilson told 17 News. “We both have a passion for helping out in the community as much as we can and this is just another way that we do that.”

Wilson said that the club has a community-service budget, and that includes buying backpacks every year. The club orders backpacks in bulk, and also donates backpacks to other organizations this time of year.

Wilson added that members of the Rotary Club make donations sometimes to help alleviate the costs.

If you’re interested in making a donation, the KGET backpack drive continues through this Friday, Aug. 11. Donations can be dropped off at the KGET studios at 22nd and L Streets in Downtown Bakersfield.