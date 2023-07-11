BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — East Bakersfield residents are alleging that county officials aren’t doing their part in ensuring safe and equitable parks in the area.

Broken tables, graffiti and closed restrooms are just 3 disparities that the residents of District 5 say they’ve experienced in parks for years. However, many residents came together on July 11 in the “Take A Look Tour” in hopes of highlighting the destruction and vandalism that they say must be addressed.

The tour took place in 4 of the 8 neighborhood parks in Supervisorial District 5, starting at Heritage Park.

Rosanna Esparza, a resident, said that she has been walking to Heritage Park for years and always has to walk back home to use the restroom. She alleges the ones at the park are always closed, which she argues is a “disrespect for everyday life and the needs people have.”

District 5 Parks and Rec commissioner Ucedrah Osby said her biggest concerns are sanitation and safety issues.

“It’s creating health concern. It’s a public health issue at this point because there’s no running water,” Osby told 17 News. “Many people aren’t able to use the restroom. They’re not able to wash their hands. It’s very hot outside, and if you can’t get water to drink during a hot day, you’re at risk.”

County officials say most of the time the restrooms are open; the reason they have to close them at times is because of vandalization and destruction that they experience on a weekly basis and that they’ve spent a great deal of money repairing them.

County officials also added these parks will be getting facelifts 12 to 18 months from now and that they should be completed within the next 2 years.

Officials said the money for these upgrades will be allocated from a Proposition 68 grant, a bill that allows the finance for purposes of a drought, water, parks, climate, coastal protection and outdoor access.