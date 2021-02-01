East Bakersfield overpass mural offers message of hope for young girls

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The Beale Street overpass in East Bakersfield is blooming with a new look and inspiration.

A mural titled, “Bloom,” was painted below the Beale Street Bridge that crosses over the Union Pacific tracks in Old Town Kern. The mural is a project of The Hub of Bakersfield, a local nonprofit. Ward 2 Bakersfield City Councilman and Chairman of The Hub of Bakersfield Andrae Gonzales secured the financing for the project. Gonzales said the mural is just one of many steps to revitalize East Bakersfield and Old Town Kern.

“To move a community forward, you have to work on the positive…You have to have beautification projects. You have to get people excited and you have to make people believe in their neighborhood, in their community and you have to bring people along,” Gonzales said.

Artists Brandon Thompson and Jennifer Williams-Cordova partnered with the Kern Arts Council to create the mural. They said it is a statement about finding beauty in unlikely places and a statement about each individual’s value in society. It is also meant as a message of hope to young girls in the community.