East Bakersfield High performs first show in over a year with ‘Little Shop of Horrors’

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The East Bakersfield High Theatre Department performed its first show in more than a year this week.

On Wednesday and Thursday, students performed in the musical “Little Shop of Horrors,” which follows a florist who discovers a giant man-eating plant. The performances also featured some East Bakersfield High alumni.

“It’s been such a breath of fresh air to see these guys on stage again and see the magic that they produce,” said theater teacher Jenna Odlin.

“It’s been almost overwhelming to watch their dedication and their excitement when they come to the state,” said fellow teacher Sarah Shannon.