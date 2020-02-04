East Bakersfield family shares their carbon monoxide poisoning scare

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — A local family is waiting to be cleared to go back into their home after a silent killer crept into their home, carbon monoxide. The mother shares the scary ordeal they narrowly escaped.

Flor Chavez says it was just like any other night, but when she woke up, she knew something was wrong.

It was just before 5:30 a.m. Friday when Flor Chavez woke up for work.

“I didn’t’ fell well, I felt dizzy” said Chavez.

Moments later her 7-year-old daughter woke up feeling ill as well. “She looked bad, she fell to the floor and began to faint, said Chavez.”

That’s when Chavez says she screamed for her son to call for an ambulance. Flor said, “My other daughter came in and I noticed she didn’t look good either, she told me she wasn’t feeling good, in a matter of minutes one feels ill.”

Things went from bad to worse.

“While I was trying to help my two daughters, I began to feel the symptoms. It feels like you need air, you can’t breathe,” said Chavez.

When the Kern County Fire Department arrived to the 600 block of Bates Avenue, in east Bakersfield they detected high levels of carbon monoxide inside the home.

Friday, Public Information Officer Andrew Freeborn spoke to us about this lethal poisoning. “The thing to remember is carbon monoxide is known as a silent killer it’s odorless it’s colorless and so that is why the preferred and primary method to avoid carbon monoxide poisoning is by having a carbon monoxide alarm in your home,” freeborn said.

Freeborn says the Chavez home did not have a carbon monoxide alarm. Firefighters suspect a malfunctioning wall heater may have been the culprit.

Chavez and her two daughters had to be taken to the hospital but have been since been released, and are waiting for PG&E to clear their newly installed alarm.

Chavez added “sometimes one ignores but it’s very important to have the necessary detectors.”

Firefighters say carbon monoxide builds up in a home from sources like wall heaters, fireplaces, space heaters, gas ranges and gas ovens.

They urge you to never use your gas range or oven as a heat source.