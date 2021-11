BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — (7:18 a.m.) The roadway has been reopened.

Rosedale Highway’s east and westbound lanes are closed at Mohawk Street east of the intersection.

The closure comes after the railroad crossing traffic signals just west of Landco Drive have been malfunctioning this morning, according to the CHP Incident Page. Caltrans is also on scene.

It is unknown how long the roadway will be closed at this time.