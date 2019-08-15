Earthquakes caused estimated $5 billion in damage to China Lake Naval Base

MOJAVE, Calif. (KGET) — The magnitude 6.4 and 7.1 earthquakes that hit near Ridgecrest last month caused more than $5 billion in damage to the China Lake Naval Base, according to reports.

The Navy Times says it’s estimated it will cost about $2.2 billion alone to repair buildings on the base. About 20 percent of the buildings have been declared unsafe or had their use restricted.

More than half of the buildings on the base date from before 1980, and some go back to World War II. Many don’t meet current earthquake safety standards.

The rest of the money would go toward replacing furniture, tools, communications and other specialized equipment.