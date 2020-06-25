Earthquake warning app sent alert moments before earthquake hit

Many got the warning notification, but not all

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Wednesday morning’s Lone Pine earthquake brought with it something different — a warning just seconds before the shaking.

The system altered tens of thousands in state before the jolt. Some say they experiened the alert before the shaking, while many received it too late.

The U.S. Geological Survey says multiple alerts were sent out. Many received an alert on their phones several minutes after the shaking stopped.

One app is called MyShake. It was introduced California officials and UC Berkeley last year after the Ridgecrest quakes.

If you have a smartphone, you can download the app from your phone’s app store. Once you download it, make sure to select the setting to always receive notifications. The next time an earthquake hits, you’ll hear a notification.

The system uses sensors up and down California. Once an earthquake has started, the sensors are triggered and activates the alert, notifiying you if the quake is a magnitude 4.5 or higher.

The farther away you are from the epicenter, the more time you’ll have time to prepare.

State officials say if you received the alert after the quake, they’re aware and are looking into it. They say the system is still new and they’re trying to improve accuracy and reliability.