FRAZIER PARK, Calif. (KGET) — A 3.7 earthquake struck northeast of Ojai and southwest of Frazier Park on Sunday, according to the United States Geological Survey.
USGS said the quake occurred at approximately 12:50 p.m., just 10.3 miles northeast of Ojai. The depth of the quake was about 10 kilometers, USGS reported.
According to USGS, the quake was followed by a 3.5 magnitude aftershock, just southwest of where the first quake struck. The depth of the aftershock was also about 10 kilometers and struck at 12:52 p.m.