Earthquake felt across Kern County

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) – For the second time this week, an earthquake hit the Lone Pine area. But this time the quake was felt all the way here in Kern County. Strongly, in some places. ​

The quake hit around 10:40 a.m. over 150 miles away from Bakersfield. USGS registered at 5.8 in magnitude. ​

CSUB Assistant Professor William Krugh tells us the quake is in the same area that a 4.6 quake was felt Monday night. ​

“Anytime you have an earthquake there is probably a 4-5% chance that it would lead to a bigger earthquake,” said Krugh. “That would classify it as a foreshock. So the earthquake that we had Monday in that same area would be classified as a foreshock to today’s mainshock.”​

He says there is a very small chance the area could see a bigger earthquake in the next few weeks, only about 4 percent in probability. Still, he recommends people use this earthquake as a reminder to be ready.​

“We live in California, so earthquakes are something we need to be prepared for,” said Krugh.​