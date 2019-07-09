Earthquake damage temporarily closes Trona Post Office

The Trona Post Office, currently located at 82905 Searless St. is temporarily closed because of earthquake damage to the building.

Customers can retrieve their P.O. Box mail and obtain retail services at the Ridgecrest Post Office located at 101 E. Coso Ave. All other mail is out for routine delivery.

The Ridgecrest office is open from 10:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m. Monday through Friday and 10:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m. on Saturday.

It is unknown when the office will reopen but the Post Office says they “hope to have this office reopened and fully operational again as soon as possible.”