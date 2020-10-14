Earthquake alert app to be tested Thursday morning

FILE – In this Jan. 3, 2019 file photo a mobile phone customer looks at an earthquake warning application on their phone in Los Angeles. Earthquake early warning alerts will become publicly available throughout California for the first time this week, potentially giving people time to protect themselves from harm, the Governor’s Office of Emergency Services said Wednesday, Oct. 16, 2019. Warnings produced by the ShakeAlert system will be pushed through two delivery systems: a cellphone app called MyShake and the same wireless notification system that issues Amber Alerts, meaning people may receive both notifications. (AP Photo/Richard Vogel, File)

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — An app that provides Californians with an early warning seconds before an earthquake strikes is going to test its system Thursday for The Great California ShakeOut.

The “MyShake” app will send an alert at 10:15 a.m. to show what it would do if it was triggered by a 4.5-magnitude quake. That’s the lowest magnitude that would trigger the system.

Everyone is encouraged to practice the emergency drill and drop, find cover and hold on. The app can be downloaded for Apple and Android devices. For more information about the app, click here.