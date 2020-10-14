Earthquake alert app to be tested Thursday morning

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — An app that provides Californians with an early warning seconds before an earthquake strikes is going to test its system Thursday for The Great California ShakeOut.
The “MyShake” app will send an alert at 10:15 a.m. to show what it would do if it was triggered by a 4.5-magnitude quake. That’s the lowest magnitude that would trigger the system.
Everyone is encouraged to practice the emergency drill and drop, find cover and hold on. The app can be downloaded for Apple and Android devices. For more information about the app, click here.