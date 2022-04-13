BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Keep Kern Beautiful is inviting the public to participate in multiple cleanup events across Kern County to celebrate Earth Day and the Great American Cleanup on April 23.

KKB is hoping to help the county keep clean and beautiful by simply picking up litter in the communities on Earth Day.

The cleanup events are:

Lake Isabella Cleanup

Saturday, April 23, 2022, from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m.

Meeting location: Boulder Gulch Campground at

CA-155, Wofford Heights, 93285

Point of contact: Gary Ananian at gary@kernriverconservancy.org

Partnering organizations: Kern River Conservancy and Cesar Chavez Environmental Corps

Boron Cleanup

Saturday, April 23, 2022, from 8 a.m. to 12 p.m.

Meeting location: Love’s Travel Stop at 27201 Boron Frontage Road N, Boron, 93516 (cross streets will be Boron Avenue and North Boron Frontage Road)

Point of contact: Lynn Black at (760) 762-6373

Partnering organizations: 8-Minute Solar, Rio Tinto, Muroc Joint Unified School District and Twenty Mule Team Café

Oildale Cleanup

Saturday, April 23, 2022 from 8 a.m. to 12 p.m.

Meeting location: Standard Park at 301 E. Minner Avenue, Bakersfield 93308 (directly behind Standard Middle School).

A catered lunch will be served to cleanup volunteers beginning at Noon at Standard Park

Point of contact: David Kadel at (661) 343-4574 or dkadel@bak.rr.com

Partnering organizations: Love Oildale

Shafter Cleanup

Saturday, April 23, 2022, from 8 to 10:30 a.m.

“Walk from your home and pick up trash” event and meet at Tin Cup Coffee at 10:30 a.m.

Meeting location: pick a nearby location or start at your home and meet at Tin Cup Coffee

at 1101 E. Lerdo Highway, Shafter, 93263

Point of contact: Lynnda Martin at lynnda@americanrefuse.co

Partnering organizations: Shafter Women’s Club

Bakersfield Cleanup

Saturday, April 23, from 8 a.m.-12 p.m.

Meeting location: Vacant lot across from 2206 Center Street between Mt. VernonAvenue, Kentucky Street, Tauchen Street, Center Street

Point of contact: Christopher McGehee at chrismrotary@gmail.com

Partnering organizations: CSULB fraternities/sororities, a local Girl Scout Troop and Boy Scout Troop, and East Rotary Club

To sign up for a cleanup, contact the “point of contact” for your area.

If participating in a cleanup event you can share your photos on Facebook by tagging @KernCountyPublicWorks and include the hashtag #KeepKernBeautiful in the post.

For more information about KKB visit its website by clicking here.