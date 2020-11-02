Early votes in Kern County for Tuesday’s election surpass total votes cast in primary

Envelopes containing ballots are shown at a San Francisco Department of Elections at a voting center in San Francisco, Sunday, Nov. 1, 2020. (AP Photo/Jeff Chiu)

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Kern County early votes for Tuesday’s election have now surpassed the total votes cast in Kern during the March 3 primary, according to data from the California Secretary of State.

The data shows that through Nov. 1, 164,637 ballots were submitted, a few thousand more than the 162,116 total ballots cast in Kern County for the primary election. Of the total that have come in so far, 120,625 ballots were mailed in while 44,010 were dropped off. Two ballots are listed in the “other” category.

Nearly 99 percent of the submitted ballots have been accepted, according to the state. More than 430,000 mail-in ballots were issued to voters in Kern County for the upcoming election.