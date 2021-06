BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — A fire broke out in Oildale early Monday morning. The fire broke out just before 2:30 this morning and quickly spread to several acres near Golden State Avenue.

The fire was mostly contained by 4 a.m. when 17 News crews arrived, with firefighters still working to put out hot spots and clear the remaining brush. No word yet on how the fire started.

This story will be updated when more information becomes available.