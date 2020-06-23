Eagle Mountain Casino to reopen at midnight

PORTERVILLE, Calif. (KGET) — Eagle Mountain Casino is reopening at midnight for customers to once again try their luck at table games and slot machines.

The casino closed March 18 amid concerns over the coronavirus

Now it will be open 24/7 with limited seating, according to a news release. Face coverings and temperature checks are required to enter.

The food court will be open, and the River Steakhouse will open on weekends. Reservations are suggested.

Operated by the Tule River Tribe, the casino features 1,200 slot machines and 11 table games.