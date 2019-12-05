Eagle Mountain Casino donates $100K to Honor Flight Kern County

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Eagle Mountain Casino donated $100,000 to Honor Flight Kern County today during Honor Flight’s first monthly breakfast at its new venue, the Elks Lodge.

General Manager Matthew Mingrone unveiled and presented the check to the organization, which drew yells, screams and cheers from veterans when they saw how much the check was for.

“We’re humbled by your courage and by your sacrifices, “Mingrone said to the veterans. “We want to bestow our thanks to you and all that you’ve done for our country.”

Until last month, Honor Flight held its monthly breakfast for veterans at American Legion Post 26 in downtown Bakersfield, but the event outgrew the post. Honor Flight moved the monthly breakfast to the Elks Lodge at 30th and H streets.

Honor Flight hosts their monthly breakfasts for veterans on the first Thursday of the month at 9 a.m.