PORTERVILLE, Calif. (KGET) — Eagle Mountain Casino this week banned smoking and vaping inside the establishment.

In a message on its website, the casino said the ban began on July 7, and a designated smoking area is in place at the exit leading toward the Event Center. Guests are required to wear face coverings and maintain physical distancing while indoors.

The casino closed March 18 amid concerns about the coronavirus, and reopened June 23.