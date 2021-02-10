Eagle Mountain Casino awards $3M in January jackpots; Bakersfield resident takes home nearly $11K

PORTERVILLE, Calif. (KGET) — Three million dollars in jackpots were awarded to more than 1,200 Eagle Mountain Casino guests in January, including a Bakersfield resident.

The casino said Diane of Porterville, who has been a guest for 24 years, was playing Rising Fortunes with a $0.88 bet when she triggered the bonus round. The bonus round displayed 12 gold coin symbols and she needed to match three of the same symbol to win a certain jackpot amount.

Diane tapped on her screen until she matched three of the same symbols and was surprised to see that she hit the major jackpot amount for $99,501.76, according to Eagle Mountain. When asked what she planned to do with her winnings, she said “give some to my brother and deposit the rest into my savings.”

Richard of Porterville stopped by to purchase a steak-and-eggs breakfast when he decided to try his luck on the floor, according to Eagle Mountain. He was playing on the Enforcer machine for 10 minutes when he hit a jackpot for $9,368.

Richard said it was the largest jackpot he’s won since being a guest for the past 15 years. His plans are to save the money after spreading a little of his newfound wealth by tipping and purchasing breakfast for another couple he ran into while picking up his breakfast at the Breakfast Nook.

Other large jackpots from January include Gerardo of Bakersfield, who won $10,994.63 on Crazy Money, and Cathy from Strathmore, who won $13,309.40 on Dragon Link.