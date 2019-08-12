Dwight Yoakam to perform at Bakersfield’s Fox Theater in October

Local News
Posted: / Updated:

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Country music legend Dwight Yoakam is returning to the Fox Theater in October.

The Fox Theater announced Yoakam is playing the theater on Oct. 11 following last year’s sellout.

Tickets to the show go on sale on Aug. 16 at 10 a.m. You can purchase tickets at the Fox Theater box office Monday through Friday from 11 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. or by calling 661-324-1369.

You can purchase tickets at this link starting Friday morning.

Doors open at 7 p.m. and the show starts at 8 p.m.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Latest News

More Local News