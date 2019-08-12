Dwight Yoakam to perform at Bakersfield’s Fox Theater in October

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Country music legend Dwight Yoakam is returning to the Fox Theater in October.

The Fox Theater announced Yoakam is playing the theater on Oct. 11 following last year’s sellout.

Tickets to the show go on sale on Aug. 16 at 10 a.m. You can purchase tickets at the Fox Theater box office Monday through Friday from 11 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. or by calling 661-324-1369.

You can purchase tickets at this link starting Friday morning.

Doors open at 7 p.m. and the show starts at 8 p.m.