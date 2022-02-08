Dutch Bros to open South Chester location on Feb. 14

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Dutch Bros is set to open its South Chester location on Feb. 14, according to an announcement made on social media.

Courtesy: Dutch Bros

The new coffee shop is slated to open at 15 S. Chester Ave at the corner of South Chester and Brundage Lane.

Drinks available include specialty coffees, smoothies, freezes, teas, private-label Dutch Bros Blue Rebel energy drinks and more.

Other Dutch Bros Coffee locations in Bakersfield can be found on Columbus Street in northeast Bakersfield, California Avenue in central Bakersfield, Calloway Drive in northwest Bakersfield and Panama Lane in southwest Bakersfield.

Visit dutchbros.com for more information.